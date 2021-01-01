NEWS Samantha Morton urges people to 'wear a mask' after hospitalisation Newsdesk Share with :





Samantha Morton urged her followers to "wear a mask" after she was rushed to hospital on Monday.



The Walking Dead star didn't specifically confirm what had led her to seek medical attention, but appeared to hint she had contracted Covid-19.



Writing on Twitter, Samantha posted: "Thank you to all the A and E (accident and emergency) staff at the Conquest (hospital in Hastings, Sussex) who helped me tonight. I’m so grateful for our NHS, to see the red zone first hand and the nurses and doctors being so kind and wonderful to us all was humbling. I’m ok tonight because of them. #SaveOurNHS #WearAMask #COVID19."



She then shared a snap of herself wearing a mask and face shield in a hospital room, while writing "Thank you", and then added: "I’m on the mend. I’ll get there and thank you so much for the well wishes #SaveOurNHS #WearAMask."



If Samantha is battling Covid-19, she will be the latest in a long line of celebrities who have contracted the virus - including Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Sharon Osbourne, Ellen DeGeneres, and Hugh Grant.