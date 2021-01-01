NEWS Paramount Pictures developing Spamalot movie Newsdesk Share with :





Hit Monty Python musical Spamalot is heading to the big screen.



Paramount Pictures bosses have acquired rights to the Broadway hit and they are developing a film version based on a screenplay by Monty Python member Eric Idle.



Casey Nicholaw, who choreographed the original Broadway production, will direct the movie, while Idle will be among the producers.



The comedy musical is an adaptation of the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, which pokes fun at the King Arthur legend.



The Broadway show has been a massive hit, picking up the Tony Award for Best Musical and one for its director, the late Mike Nichols, as well as a Tony for actress Sara Ramirez, in 2005.



In 2006 Spamalot transferred to the West End stage, where it was nominated for numerous Laurence Olivier Award but failed to win any.



Tim Curry starred as King Arthur in the original Broadway and West End productions, with Hank Azaria taking on the role of Sir Lancelot in the Broadway run and Frasier's David Hyde Pierce starring as Sir Robin.



A star-studded version was put on at the Hollywood Bowl in 2015, featuring Christian Slater, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Warwick Davis, among others.