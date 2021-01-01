Marvel mastermind to write Kevin Feige's new Star Wars movie

Michael Waldron, the brains behind the Doctor Strange sequel and upcoming Loki Disney+ series, has been tapped to be the writer of Kevin Feige's new Star Wars movie.

It was reported back in September 2019 that the Marvel Studios boss was teaming up with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy to develop a Star Wars movie, and now the project is gaining momentum.

According to Deadline, Waldron has been hired to pen the new blockbuster, which Feige will develop and produce, as part of a recent deal he signed with the studio to keep him in business with Disney for the foreseeable future.

Waldron wrote the script for the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel, titled Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and is the head writer and executive producer of the upcoming Loki series, starring Tom Hiddleston. He previously won an Emmy for his work on animated series Rick and Morty and created the upcoming wrestling drama Heels.

This is the first piece of news about the project since it was revealed by The Hollywood Reporter in 2019, along with a statement from Walt Disney Studios co-chairman and chief creative officer Alan Horn.

"We are excited about the projects Kathy and the Lucasfilm team are working on, not only in terms of Star Wars but also Indiana Jones and reaching into other parts of the company including Children of Blood and Bone with Emma Watts and Fox," he said. "With the close of the Skywalker Saga, Kathy is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together."

However, there was no mention of the movie during Disney's Investor Day in December.

During that event, it was announced that Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins would be helming a Star Wars movie titled Rogue Squadron.