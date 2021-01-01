Gugu Mbatha-Raw tapped for The Girl Before adaptation

Gugu Mbatha-Raw is set to star in a TV adaptation of bestselling thriller The Girl Before.

The 2016 J.P. Delaney novel follows a traumatised woman who lands the opportunity to rent an ultra-minimalist house directly from the architect, on the condition that she follows a strict list of rules. However, when she discovers the previous tenant died in the property, she begins to fear her life may be in danger too.

The Girl Before will be developed for a series by BBC bosses, with Killing Eve's Lisa Bruhlmann tapped to direct from a script by Deep State and Casualty writer Marissa Lestrade. Delaney, the pseudonym used by top author Tony Strong, will oversee the adaptation.

According to Deadline, the four-part BBC One series will shoot this year, and officials at HBO Max are the frontrunners to land U.S. distribution for the show.

The book was previously optioned for a movie with Ron Howard as director back in 2015, but the project never came to fruition.