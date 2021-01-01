Promising Young Woman and Carey Mulligan are big winners at Columbus Awards

Carey Mulligan's new movie Promising Young Woman has triumphed at 19th annual Columbus Film Critics Association awards, beating hot Oscars favourite Nomadland.

Writer/director Emerald Fennell's new film about a female sexual abuse vigilante has been crowned Best Film, while Mulligan has landed the Best Actress honour. The movie's screenplay is also a winner.

Nomadland has also picked up three awards, with Chloe Zhao named Best Director, while Riz Ahmed's portrayal of a deaf drummer in Sound of Metal has scored him the Best Actor prize, making him a favourite for the upcoming Oscars.

The complete list of winners is:

Best Film - Promising Young Woman

Best Director - Chloe Zhao (Nomadland)

Best Actor - Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)

Best Actress - Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

Best Supporting Actor - Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)

Best Supporting Actress - Youn Yuh-jung (Minari)

Best Ensemble - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Actor of the Year (for an exemplary body of work) - Chadwick Boseman (Da 5 Bloods and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

Breakthrough Film Artist - Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

Best Cinematography - Joshua James Richards (Nomadland)

Best Film Editing - Alan Baumgarten (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Best Adapted Screenplay - Chloe Zhao (Nomadland)

Best Original Screenplay - Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

Best Score - Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (Soul)

Best Documentary - Dick Johnson is Dead

Best Foreign Language Film - Minari

Best Animated Film - Wolfwalkers

Best Overlooked Film - The Vast of Night