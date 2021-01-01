Promising Young Woman and Carey Mulligan are big winners at Columbus Awards

- NEWS
Carey Mulligan's new movie Promising Young Woman has triumphed at 19th annual Columbus Film Critics Association awards, beating hot Oscars favourite Nomadland.
Writer/director Emerald Fennell's new film about a female sexual abuse vigilante has been crowned Best Film, while Mulligan has landed the Best Actress honour. The movie's screenplay is also a winner.
Nomadland has also picked up three awards, with Chloe Zhao named Best Director, while Riz Ahmed's portrayal of a deaf drummer in Sound of Metal has scored him the Best Actor prize, making him a favourite for the upcoming Oscars.
The complete list of winners is:
Best Film - Promising Young Woman
Best Director - Chloe Zhao (Nomadland)
Best Actor - Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)
Best Actress - Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)
Best Supporting Actor - Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)
Best Supporting Actress - Youn Yuh-jung (Minari)
Best Ensemble - Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Actor of the Year (for an exemplary body of work) - Chadwick Boseman (Da 5 Bloods and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Breakthrough Film Artist - Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)
Best Cinematography - Joshua James Richards (Nomadland)
Best Film Editing - Alan Baumgarten (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Best Adapted Screenplay - Chloe Zhao (Nomadland)
Best Original Screenplay - Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)
Best Score - Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (Soul)
Best Documentary - Dick Johnson is Dead
Best Foreign Language Film - Minari
Best Animated Film - Wolfwalkers
Best Overlooked Film - The Vast of Night