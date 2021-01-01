Kevin Connolly set to be a dad

Entourage star Kevin Connolly is making plans for parenthood after announcing his partner, Zulay Henao, is pregnant.

The Colombian star hinted that she was expecting the couple's first child back in December, as she shared a snap of Kevin with his hand on her stomach in a post on Instagram on Christmas Day, alongside a series of other pictures of her celebrating the festive season with her family.

"Merry Christmas y Feliz Navidad from our family to yours!" Zulay captioned the slideshow, which featured a snap of the loved-up couple by a Christmas tree, with the actress wearing a showstopping gold sequinned dress.

Zulay has since taken to social media to share updates from her pregnancy, and in a recent post, she revealed that she's 18 weeks along and debuted her growing baby bump in a sultry black and white snap.

And Kevin isn't the only expectant former Entourage star - castmate Jerry Ferrara took to Instagram at the beginning of last month to reveal his wife, Breanne Racano, is expecting a brother for the couple's one-year-old son, Jacob Michael.

"It's been a rough year for sure, but I am grateful to being adding (sic) another little boy to our family," Jerry wrote. "3 of us becomes 4 (of) us! And I probably lose the rest of whatever hair I have left."