Hailee Steinfeld recruits dad to help her get fit for Hawkeye series

Hailee Steinfeld's personal trainer dad is helping her get in tip-top shape for her new role as Kate Bishop in Marvel's new action series Hawkeye.

The True Grit star has joined Jeremy Renner for the new Disney+ show and she reveals she didn't have to look far to find a fitness expert to get her ready for the role.

"I've been training with my dad, Pete Steinfeld," the actress and singer tells Good Morning America. "He's a personal trainer.

"We've been training for this project for over a year now... Being able to do it with my dad has been the best thing in the world - just having that time with him, but it's crazy; he'll go from being my dad to trainer real quickly. No excuses can be made."

The highly-anticipated Marvel spin-off show Hawkeye also expected to star the likes of Vera Farmiga, Florence Pugh and Tony Dalton.

In a recent interview with People, the actress said it felt "so good" to finally announce she was part of the Disney+ series, after keeping it secret for months.

"I guess in a way, it was kind of a blessing in disguise that I didn't and couldn't be around a lot of people, cause that was a hard one to keep to myself," Hailee explained. "I am so honoured to be a part of this family that is the MCU."