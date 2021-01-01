NEWS David Spade argues case for Netflix's importance when it comes to movies Newsdesk Share with :





David Spade is impressed by how many viewers movies attract when they’re streamed on Netflix in comparison to a traditional theatrical release.



In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the actor noted that while it was impossible to compare the box office to online platforms such as Netflix, streaming services have the upper hand when it comes to films, like his recent romcom The Wrong Missy, reaching large audiences quickly.



"When you think about it and you go, OK, The Wrong Missy had 59 million views in the first month. So if you say Grown Ups made $160 million and tickets are $16, what is that, 10 million people see it?" he pondered.



"Netflix movies are seeping in so deep to people in one day, instead of doing a movie and a press junket here and then we'd go to Europe and then it goes to HBO and then video," Spade went on, adding: "(My old films) Tommy Boy, Joe Dirt - those movies didn't make that much, and then they seeped in through TBS or HBO."



The Wrong Missy was released in May 2020 and by July had been watched by over 59 million households, according to data unveiled by Netflix last year.



Spade joked that the only issue with online success is that fewer people realised the film was a hit.



"It’s so embarrassing. I have to go door-to-door around my neighbourhood and tell everyone. I used to have documents and proof," he grinned. "When Netflix started the top 10, that helped. I got 100 more calls than I would have."