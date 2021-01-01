Priyanka Chopra on family plans with husband Nick Jonas: 'I want a cricket team of kids'

Priyanka Chopra can't wait to start making babies with husband of two years Nick Jonas.

The 38-year-old star opened up to Britain's The Sunday Times about the couple's family plans, gushing that she's keen to have as many children as possible.

Telling the publication she wants enough for a "cricket team" - which would be 11 - Indian actress Priyanka then appeared to rethink her plan later in the interview.

"I do want children, as many as I can have," she said, adding: "A cricket team? I’m not so sure."

Priyanka and Nick, 28, married in India in December 2018, and have enjoyed getting to know one another as husband and wife ever since.

Insisting that neither their age gap or difference in backgrounds were an issue, she added: "Nick took to India like a fish to water. But just like a normal couple, you have to understand each other’s habits and what each other likes. So it’s more of an adventure than trying to figure out hurdles. None of it was really that hard."

She added that the lockdown that came with the Covid-19 pandemic gave the pair "the ability to spend a lot of time together", which she feels has been a blessing.

"Because with both of our careers it’s hard to find that kind of time," she said.

The Quantico actress was recently criticised for appearing to flout lockdown rules in London, when she was snapped leaving a hair salon. Her reps have since hit back, insisting it was for work purposes.