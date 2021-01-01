NEWS Kate Winslet and Daisy Ridley lead cast of virtual reality experience Newsdesk Share with :





Kate Winslet, Daisy Ridley, Jennifer Hudson, and Glenn Close have really embraced the growing virtual reality trend - and their new "immersive experience" is about to hit headsets.



Baba Yaga, written and directed by Baobab Studios co-founder Eric Darnell and co-directed by Mathias Chelebourg, features an all-female cast and allows viewers to decide how the story will end.



In a statement, Baba Yaga's creators share: "The VR immersive experience is a contemporary portrayal of the Eastern European legend breathed to life with illustrative 2D pop-up animation, as well as hand-drawn and stop-motion styles, creating a modern visual language for VR inspired by classic animation."



The venture's producers, who include Hudson, add the film incorporates "a haunting fairytale world completely reimagined where your choices determine the ending of this story of love, fortitude, and magic".



The cast and creative team have partnered with United Nations chiefs to reinforce the message of the experience - which is all about climate change and sustainability - and they have also launched a Baba Yaga campaign as part of the organisation's UN ActNow app, which they hope will help inform and educate viewers.



Baba Yaga debuted at the 2020 Venice Film Festival and will be available exclusively on VR platform Oculus Quest on 14 January.