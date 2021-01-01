NEWS Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 3 will be first R-rated movie in Marvel Cinematic Universe Newsdesk Share with :





Ryan Reynolds' upcoming Deadpool 3 will be the first-ever R-rated movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has confirmed that the third instalment in the anti-superhero saga will be included in the MCU, with him saying that the foul-mouthed mercenary will be a "different type of character" for the studio.



"It will be rated R and we are working on a script right now, and Ryan overseeing a script right now," the Marvel Studios president told Collider during a press event.



However, he urged fans to be patient, as leading man Reynolds has a busy schedule ahead of him, so production won't be starting anytime soon.



"It will not be (filming) this year. Ryan is a very busy, very successful actor. We've got a number of things we've already announced that we now have to make, but it's exciting for it to have begun," he explained. "Again, a very different type of character in the MCU, and Ryan is a force of nature, which is just awesome to see him bring that character to life."



Bob's Burgers writers Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin and Wendy Molyneux are penning the script, Feige also confirmed.

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld previously criticised Marvel for the delay in starting work on the highly-anticipated third movie and said last year that the character "didn't fit" into their universe.



"I blame Marvel... blame Marvel that that hasn't happened yet. They are the reason it isn't happening," he fired. "Whatever conundrum or it didn't fit into your master plan, just commission it. Okay, commission it."