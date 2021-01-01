NEWS Female filmmakers lead nominees for the London Critics' Circle Film Awards Newsdesk Share with :





The UK's leading film critics today announced the nominations for the 41st annual London Critics' Circle Film Awards. Rose Glass' dramatic horror Saint Maud was out front with 8 nominations, including Film, Director, Screenwriter, Actress (Morfydd Clark) and Supporting Actress (Jennifer Ehle). In addition, the film is nominated for British/Irish Film of the Year, and Clark is nominated for British/Irish Actress, a body-of-work award that includes her appearance in Eternal Beauty.



Other leading contenders include Sarah Gavron's London coming-of-age story Rocks with 6 nominations, Chloé Zhao's improvised American road movie Nomadland with 5, and Emerald Fennell's provocative blackly comical thriller Promising Young Woman with 4. Also earning 4 nominations were David Fincher's Hollywood biopic Mank and Steve McQueen's house-party drama Lovers Rock. McQueen is up for Director of the Year for his five Small Axe films.



Rounding out the 10 nominees for Film of the Year are Roy Andersson's reflective comedy About Endlessness, Alexander Nanau's journalism documentary Collective, Charlie Kaufman's existential black comedy I'm Thinking of Ending Things, Kevin Macdonald's arresting Guantanamo drama The Mauritanian and Lee Isaac Chung's Korean-American immigrant saga Minari.

The late Chadwick Boseman received nominations both for his lead role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and his supporting role in Da 5 Bloods. Other multiple acting nominees include Morfydd Clark, Anthony Hopkins, Carey Mulligan, Riz Ahmed, Vanessa Kirby, Sacha Baron Cohen and Rocks' newcomer Bukky Bakray.

The nominations were announced online today by actors Darci Shaw, who played the young Judy Garland alongside Renée Zellweger in Judy, and Henry Lloyd-Hughes, who appeared opposite Keira Knightley in Joe Wright's Anna Karenina. The two are starring together in Netflix's upcoming supernatural Sherlock Holmes series The Irregulars, in which Lloyd-Hughes plays the iconic detective.



Due to the pandemic, more films released directly to streaming services were made eligible, and the qualifying release dates were extended into March, as long as films had been screened in 2020 to critics or at festivals. "This additional eligibility has put an extra strain on our members this year, watching more films than usual," says Rich Cline, chair of the Critics' Circle Film Section. "And indeed we named 224 features across our ballots, out of which 49 were nominated. As always, there are some surprises that make our shortlists stand out, even in this year's rather unusual awards season. And it's great to see such a range of talent recognised, spread across genders, ethnicities and production budgets."



The 41st London Critics' Circle Film Awards will be presented virtually on Sunday, 7th February. A physical event will be held later in the year, working with our long-standing sponsor The May Fair Hotel, to celebrate the winners and present this year's Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Cinema.



Full list of nominations:



FILM OF THE YEAR

About Endlessness

Collective

I'm Thinking of Ending Things

Lovers Rock

The Mauritanian

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Rocks

Saint Maud



FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR

About Endlessness

Another Round

Collective

Les Misérables

Minari



DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR

Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets

Collective

Dick Johnson Is Dead

Time

The Truffle Hunters



The Attenborough Award

BRITISH/IRISH FILM OF THE YEAR

The Father

Lovers Rock

Mangrove

Rocks

Saint Maud



DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

David Fincher - Mank

Rose Glass - Saint Maud

Kevin Macdonald - The Mauritanian

Steve McQueen - Small Axe

Chloé Zhao - Nomadland



SCREENWRITER OF THE YEAR

Jack Fincher - Mank

Rose Glass - Saint Maud

Charlie Kaufman - I'm Thinking of Ending Things

Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chloé Zhao - Nomadland



ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Morfydd Clark - Saint Maud

Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand - Nomadland

Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman



ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins - The Father

Delroy Lindo - Da 5 Bloods

Tahar Rahim - The Mauritanian



SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Ellen Burstyn - Pieces of a Woman

Essie Davis - Babyteeth

Jennifer Ehle - Saint Maud

Amanda Seyfried - Mank



SUPPORTING ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Chadwick Boseman - Da 5 Bloods

Aldis Hodge - Clemency

Ben Mendelsohn - Babyteeth

Shaun Parkes - Mangrove



BRITISH/IRISH ACTRESS OF THE YEAR (for body of work)

Bukky Bakray - Rocks

Jessie Buckley - I'm Thinking of Ending Things, Misbehaviour

Morfydd Clark - Eternal Beauty, Saint Maud

Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman, The World to Come

Carey Mulligan - The Dig, Promising Young Woman



BRITISH/IRISH ACTOR OF THE YEAR (for body of work)

Riz Ahmed - Mogul Mowgli, Sound of Metal

Sacha Baron Cohen - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, The Trial of the Chicago 7

John Boyega - Red, White and Blue

Anthony Hopkins - The Father

Cosmo Jarvis - Calm With Horses, Nocturnal



The Philip French Award

BREAKTHROUGH BRITISH/IRISH FILMMAKER

Henry Blake - County Lines

Fyzal Boulifa - Lynn + Lucy

Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman

Rose Glass - Saint Maud

Remi Weekes - His House



YOUNG BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER

Kosar Ali - Rocks

Bukky Bakray - Rocks

Millie Bobby Brown - Enola Holmes

Conrad Khan - County Lines

Molly Windsor - Make Up



BRITISH/IRISH SHORT FILM

Filipiñana - Rafael Manuel, director

Hungry Joe - Paul Holbrook, director

Lizard - Akinola Davies Jr, director

The Long Goodbye - Aneil Karia, director

The Shift - Laura Carreira, director



TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

Ammonite - Stéphane Fontaine, cinematography

Birds of Prey - Deborah Lamia Denaver & Adruitha Lee, makeup & hair

Lovers Rock - Mica Levi, music

Mank - Donald Graham Burt, production design

Nomadland - Joshua James Richards, cinematography

Rocks - Lucy Pardee, casting

Soul - Pete Docter, animation

Sound of Metal - Phillip Bladh, sound design

Tenet - Jennifer Lame, film editing

WolfWalkers - Tomm Moore & Ross Stewart, animation



Winners will be announced virtually on Sunday, 7th February.





NOMINATIONS BY FILM:



8:

Saint Maud (StudioCanal)



6:

Rocks (Altitude)



5:

Nomadland (Disney)



4:

Lovers Rock (BBC)

Mank (Netflix)

Promising Young Woman (Universal)



3:

Collective (Dogwoof)

The Father (Lionsgate)

I'm Thinking of Ending Things (Netflix)

Mangrove (BBC)

The Mauritanian (STX)

Pieces of a Woman (Netflix)

Sound of Metal (Vertigo)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)



2:

About Endlessness (Curzon)

Babyteeth (Picturehouse)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon)

County Lines (BFI)

Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix)

Minari (Altitude)

Red, White and Blue (BBC)



1:

Alex Wheatle (BBC)

Ammonite (Lionsgate)

Another Round (StudioCanal)

Birds of Prey (Warner)

Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets (Netflix)

Calm With Horses (Altitude)

Clemency (Bohemia)

Dick Johnson Is Dead (Netflix)

The Dig (Netflix)

Education (BBC)

Enola Holmes (Netflix)

Eternal Beauty (Bulldog)

His House (Netflix)

Lynn + Lucy (BFI)

Make Up (Curzon)

Misbehaviour (Pathe)

Les Misérables (Altitude)

Mogul Mowgli (BFI)

Nocturnal (Wildcard)

Soul (Disney)

Tenet (Warner)

Time (Amazon)

The Truffle Hunters (Sony)

The World to Come (Sony)

WolfWalkers (Wildcard)



NB. Small Axe is a collection of five films: Alex Wheatle; Education; Lovers Rock; Mangrove; Red, White and Blue.