Female filmmakers lead nominees for the London Critics' Circle Film Awards

The UK's leading film critics today announced the nominations for the 41st annual London Critics' Circle Film Awards. Rose Glass' dramatic horror Saint Maud was out front with 8 nominations, including Film, Director, Screenwriter, Actress (Morfydd Clark) and Supporting Actress (Jennifer Ehle). In addition, the film is nominated for British/Irish Film of the Year, and Clark is nominated for British/Irish Actress, a body-of-work award that includes her appearance in Eternal Beauty.
Other leading contenders include Sarah Gavron's London coming-of-age story Rocks with 6 nominations, Chloé Zhao's improvised American road movie Nomadland with 5, and Emerald Fennell's provocative blackly comical thriller Promising Young Woman with 4. Also earning 4 nominations were David Fincher's Hollywood biopic Mank and Steve McQueen's house-party drama Lovers Rock. McQueen is up for Director of the Year for his five Small Axe films.
Rounding out the 10 nominees for Film of the Year are Roy Andersson's reflective comedy About Endlessness, Alexander Nanau's journalism documentary Collective, Charlie Kaufman's existential black comedy I'm Thinking of Ending Things, Kevin Macdonald's arresting Guantanamo drama The Mauritanian and Lee Isaac Chung's Korean-American immigrant saga Minari.
The late Chadwick Boseman received nominations both for his lead role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and his supporting role in Da 5 Bloods. Other multiple acting nominees include Morfydd Clark, Anthony Hopkins, Carey Mulligan, Riz Ahmed, Vanessa Kirby, Sacha Baron Cohen and Rocks' newcomer Bukky Bakray.
The nominations were announced online today by actors Darci Shaw, who played the young Judy Garland alongside Renée Zellweger in Judy, and Henry Lloyd-Hughes, who appeared opposite Keira Knightley in Joe Wright's Anna Karenina. The two are starring together in Netflix's upcoming supernatural Sherlock Holmes series The Irregulars, in which Lloyd-Hughes plays the iconic detective.
Due to the pandemic, more films released directly to streaming services were made eligible, and the qualifying release dates were extended into March, as long as films had been screened in 2020 to critics or at festivals. "This additional eligibility has put an extra strain on our members this year, watching more films than usual," says Rich Cline, chair of the Critics' Circle Film Section. "And indeed we named 224 features across our ballots, out of which 49 were nominated. As always, there are some surprises that make our shortlists stand out, even in this year's rather unusual awards season. And it's great to see such a range of talent recognised, spread across genders, ethnicities and production budgets."
The 41st London Critics' Circle Film Awards will be presented virtually on Sunday, 7th February. A physical event will be held later in the year, working with our long-standing sponsor The May Fair Hotel, to celebrate the winners and present this year's Dilys Powell Award for Excellence in Cinema.
Full list of nominations:
FILM OF THE YEAR
About Endlessness
Collective
I'm Thinking of Ending Things
Lovers Rock
The Mauritanian
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Saint Maud
FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR
About Endlessness
Another Round
Collective
Les Misérables
Minari
DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR
Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets
Collective
Dick Johnson Is Dead
Time
The Truffle Hunters
The Attenborough Award
BRITISH/IRISH FILM OF THE YEAR
The Father
Lovers Rock
Mangrove
Rocks
Saint Maud
DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
David Fincher - Mank
Rose Glass - Saint Maud
Kevin Macdonald - The Mauritanian
Steve McQueen - Small Axe
Chloé Zhao - Nomadland
SCREENWRITER OF THE YEAR
Jack Fincher - Mank
Rose Glass - Saint Maud
Charlie Kaufman - I'm Thinking of Ending Things
Aaron Sorkin - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao - Nomadland
ACTRESS OF THE YEAR
Morfydd Clark - Saint Maud
Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand - Nomadland
Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
ACTOR OF THE YEAR
Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins - The Father
Delroy Lindo - Da 5 Bloods
Tahar Rahim - The Mauritanian
SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR
Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Ellen Burstyn - Pieces of a Woman
Essie Davis - Babyteeth
Jennifer Ehle - Saint Maud
Amanda Seyfried - Mank
SUPPORTING ACTOR OF THE YEAR
Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chadwick Boseman - Da 5 Bloods
Aldis Hodge - Clemency
Ben Mendelsohn - Babyteeth
Shaun Parkes - Mangrove
BRITISH/IRISH ACTRESS OF THE YEAR (for body of work)
Bukky Bakray - Rocks
Jessie Buckley - I'm Thinking of Ending Things, Misbehaviour
Morfydd Clark - Eternal Beauty, Saint Maud
Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman, The World to Come
Carey Mulligan - The Dig, Promising Young Woman
BRITISH/IRISH ACTOR OF THE YEAR (for body of work)
Riz Ahmed - Mogul Mowgli, Sound of Metal
Sacha Baron Cohen - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, The Trial of the Chicago 7
John Boyega - Red, White and Blue
Anthony Hopkins - The Father
Cosmo Jarvis - Calm With Horses, Nocturnal
The Philip French Award
BREAKTHROUGH BRITISH/IRISH FILMMAKER
Henry Blake - County Lines
Fyzal Boulifa - Lynn + Lucy
Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman
Rose Glass - Saint Maud
Remi Weekes - His House
YOUNG BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER
Kosar Ali - Rocks
Bukky Bakray - Rocks
Millie Bobby Brown - Enola Holmes
Conrad Khan - County Lines
Molly Windsor - Make Up
BRITISH/IRISH SHORT FILM
Filipiñana - Rafael Manuel, director
Hungry Joe - Paul Holbrook, director
Lizard - Akinola Davies Jr, director
The Long Goodbye - Aneil Karia, director
The Shift - Laura Carreira, director
TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT
Ammonite - Stéphane Fontaine, cinematography
Birds of Prey - Deborah Lamia Denaver & Adruitha Lee, makeup & hair
Lovers Rock - Mica Levi, music
Mank - Donald Graham Burt, production design
Nomadland - Joshua James Richards, cinematography
Rocks - Lucy Pardee, casting
Soul - Pete Docter, animation
Sound of Metal - Phillip Bladh, sound design
Tenet - Jennifer Lame, film editing
WolfWalkers - Tomm Moore & Ross Stewart, animation
NOMINATIONS BY FILM:
8:
Saint Maud (StudioCanal)
6:
Rocks (Altitude)
5:
Nomadland (Disney)
4:
Lovers Rock (BBC)
Mank (Netflix)
Promising Young Woman (Universal)
3:
Collective (Dogwoof)
The Father (Lionsgate)
I'm Thinking of Ending Things (Netflix)
Mangrove (BBC)
The Mauritanian (STX)
Pieces of a Woman (Netflix)
Sound of Metal (Vertigo)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix)
2:
About Endlessness (Curzon)
Babyteeth (Picturehouse)
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Amazon)
County Lines (BFI)
Da 5 Bloods (Netflix)
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Netflix)
Minari (Altitude)
Red, White and Blue (BBC)
1:
Alex Wheatle (BBC)
Ammonite (Lionsgate)
Another Round (StudioCanal)
Birds of Prey (Warner)
Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets (Netflix)
Calm With Horses (Altitude)
Clemency (Bohemia)
Dick Johnson Is Dead (Netflix)
The Dig (Netflix)
Education (BBC)
Enola Holmes (Netflix)
Eternal Beauty (Bulldog)
His House (Netflix)
Lynn + Lucy (BFI)
Make Up (Curzon)
Misbehaviour (Pathe)
Les Misérables (Altitude)
Mogul Mowgli (BFI)
Nocturnal (Wildcard)
Soul (Disney)
Tenet (Warner)
Time (Amazon)
The Truffle Hunters (Sony)
The World to Come (Sony)
WolfWalkers (Wildcard)
NB. Small Axe is a collection of five films: Alex Wheatle; Education; Lovers Rock; Mangrove; Red, White and Blue.