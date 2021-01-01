NEWS Joe Jonas cast in J.D. Dillard directed Korean war drama Newsdesk Share with :





Joe Jonas has been cast in new Korean war movie Devotion, marking the pop singer's dramatic movie debut.



Directed by J.D. Dillard, the movie is based on a best-selling book by Adam Makos called Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship and Sacrifice, which tells the true story of U.S. Navy fighter pilots Jesse Brown and Tom Hudner, a duo who strike up an unlikely friendship while flying together in the VF-32 squadron trialling a new design of fighter jet. However, when one of the pair gets shot down behind enemy lines, the servicemen find their bond severely tested.



According to Deadline, pop star Jonas will take on the part of squadron fighter pilot Marty Goode in the epic. The Jonas Brother has previously acted for television, including voice work for Disney Channel's animation Camp Rock, and a guest spot on comedy Angie Tribeca, but Devotion will be his first time to act in a major drama.



Meanwhile, Jonathan Majors from Da 5 Bloods and Glen Powell, known for Top Gun: Maverick, have already secured the drama's starring roles. The Good Fight's Christina Jackson will play the film's female lead, and John Wick's Thomas Sadoski will portray Dick Cevoli, the squadron's leader.



Backed by Sicario and La La Land outfit Black Label Media, filming on the project is set to commence in February in Savannah, Georgia.