NEWS 'No Time to Die' is facing another delay Newsdesk Share with :





The hotly-anticipated James Bond flick has already seen its release pushed back twice due to the coronavirus pandemic and is now reportedly facing a delay until autumn as the health crisis continues.



Deadline report that the possible new adjustment came from regional Dutch newspaper BN DeStem, in which cinema owner Carlo Lambregts stated that the film had been pushed back until November.



According to separate sources, promotional partners have been told of the delay to the 007 flick but are yet to be given a specific date.



The movie, which will mark Daniel Craig's final appearance as the iconic spy, was one of the first blockbusters to delay its release when the pandemic first hit. It had been set for release in April 2020 before being pushed back until November 2020. A further delay was then announced that delayed the launch until April 2021.



Distributors MGM and Universal Pictures are yet to comment on the reports.



The film's director, Cary Joji Fukunaga, previously explained how he won't be able to move on from the project until it is seen by an audience.



The 43-year-old filmmaker said: "I have never been able to predict how people react to something I've made ... It could fly or completely fall. It doesn't change how I view the film. God, I have no idea whether people have an appetite for that or not right now.



"It doesn't feel like the film's journey is complete until it's been shared. Until then, it's a secret ... I've never seen it with an audience. I would love to watch it with an audience the first opportunity I get ... And that will probably be the next time and last time I see it."