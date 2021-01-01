Mary-Kate Olsen strikes a divorce deal

Mary-Kate Olsen is almost officially single again after reaching a divorce settlement with her estranged husband, Olivier Sarkozy.

The couple split last year and now Sarkozy's lawyer, Michael Mosberg, has released a statement, in which he revealed "a deal is done".

Actress-turned-fashion mogul Mary-Kate's lawyer, Nancy Chemtob, has also revealed "all issues are resolved".

Details have not been released.

The matter will now go before Judge Lori Sattler, who is expected to sign off on the divorce.

Famously-private Olsen, 34, has yet to comment on her shock split from 51-year-old Sarkozy. The estranged couple wed in 2015.

In May, Olsen's request to submit an emergency divorce filing from was denied, a month after she'd filed for divorce.

In her request for the emergency filing, former Full House star Mary-Kate claimed that Olivier had given her until 18 May to move out of the apartment.

"I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the home we have lived in and if he is successful, I will not only lose my home but I risk losing my personal property as well,” she alleged.