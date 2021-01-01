Stars take aim at Donald Trump after he becomes first U.S. leader to be impeached twice

Chrissy Teigen, Cardi B and Ice-T are leading the long list of celebrities celebrating President Donald Trump's second impeachment.

The decision was handed down by politicians at the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday, making Trump the only leader to be impeached twice.

He was charged with "incitement of insurrection" a week after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol and took over the building for an afternoon, attacking police officials and security guards.

Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell has stated he will not launch an impeachment trial until 19 January - a day before Trump is set to leave the White House and hand over the presidency to Democrat Joe Biden.

If convicted, Trump will be prevented from running for office in the future.

As the impeachment decision was announced, several stars took to social media to share their thoughts, with Ice-T insisting the President is in big trouble because he has upset federal agents.

"OK... Looks like they're done with the BS...," the rapper and actor wrote. "I think the Feds are gonna wait till dude is a citizen again... Then hit him with everything in the book. Put him in Prison... He crossed the Feds... Even Gangsters know you don’t CHALLENGE the Feds..."

Meanwhile, outspoken Trump critic Chrissy added: "I didn’t even know you could be impeached twice. I thought it was like dying."

Cardi B also took to Twitter to let fans know she was watching the drama unfold, writing: "I been told yaaa (sic)," while another anti-Trump activist Bette Midler offered: "IMPEACHED AGAIN!"