Macaulay Culkin supports calls to remove Donald Trump from Home Alone 2

Macaulay Culkin is backing calls to remove Donald Trump from Home Alone 2: Lost In New York.

The actor reprised his role as Kevin McAllister in the classic 1992 sequel, which follows the plucky youngster as he escapes the clutches of bumbling criminal duo Harry and Marv, played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern.

The outgoing U.S. President made a cameo appearance in which he offers directions to young Kevin after bumping into him in the lobby of the city's upscale Plaza Hotel, which Trump owned at the time of filming.

After the recent riots by Trump supporters at the Capitol building in Washington D.C., momentum has been building on social media to have the controversial commander-in-chief digitally removed from the movie, and Culkin has lent his support to the cause.

"Petition to digitally replace trump in 'home alone 2' with 40-year-old macaulay culkin," one Twitter user wrote, prompting the 40-year-old to simply reply: "Sold."

And when another fan sent the actor a preview of what the scene would look like with Trump removed, Culkin wrote: "Bravo."

On Wednesday, Trump became the first president in history to be impeached twice, following allegations that he incited his supporters to go on a riot at the Capitol building while Congress was confirming President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

Home Alone 2 director Christopher Columbus revealed last year that Trump "bullied" his way into the movie by saying that they could only film inside the hotel if he had a cameo.

"He also said, 'The only way you can use the Plaza is if I’m in the movie.' So we agreed to put him in the movie," Columbus shared.