Regina King hopes new Academy diversity terms will make for 'richer storytelling'

Regina King is hopeful the new set of guidelines set in place by Oscars officials, to increase the visibility of underrepresented groups on screen, will draw more diverse audiences to theatres.

Speaking with British Vogue, King, who recently directed her first feature film One Night in Miami, mused that the new stipulations set out by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences last September might encourage people to “broaden their perspective and make for richer storytelling”.

“The Oscars, at the end of the day, were designed for promotion," King continued. "Obviously I’m not taking away that it’s also to honour filmmakers and artists, but it was the intent with these awards shows to boost ticket sales.”

King argued that if more audience members could see themselves in stories, it would bring more eyes to screens.

Elsewhere in the interview, King, who turns 50 on Friday, shared that she feels her third decade in the film industry is her most engaging yet.

“I feel like I’m so much more interesting now, as a soon-to-be 50-year-old woman, than I was at 25,” the actress and director contemplated, adding: “I can bring so much more to the table. I think that’s the same for all people. You may not have the stamina that you had at 25, but what you know now? So much better.”