Armie Hammer's ex-girlfriend offers up details about their troubled romance in new expose

An ex-girlfriend of Armie Hammer has come forward with shocking claims about their relationship, revealing the actor told her he wanted to "barbecue and eat" her.

Courtney Vucekovich has exclusively told Page Six she never felt safe while dating the Call Me by Your Name star. The pair were together from June to August 2020 - immediately after Hammer's marriage to Elizabeth Chambers fell apart - with Vucekovich disclosing that aspects of the relationship made her uncomfortable.

"He said to me he wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it," she shared.

"(I thought), 'F**k, that was weird', but you never think about it again. He says, 'I want to take a bite out of you.' If I had a little cut on my hand he'd, like, suck it or lick it. That's about as weird as we got... He likes the idea of skin in his teeth," she recalled.

Vucekovich also said that Hammer used his charm to manipulate her into things she wasn't prepared for, claiming: "He quickly grooms you in the relationship. He kind of captivates you and while being charming, he's grooming you for these things that are darker and heavier and consuming."

"When I say consuming, I mean mentally, physically, emotionally, financially, just everything," she added.

Vucekovich ended the relationship after spending three weeks with Armie during the COVID lockdown.

"I wasn't safe," she said.

"I had this gut feeling the whole time that this was not right. He's not well... He did some things with me that I wasn't comfortable with... You end up doing things that are very out-of-character for you, including sex acts," she confessed.

Hammer and his representatives have yet to respond to his ex's declarations, but after stepping down from Jennifer Lopez's Shotgun Wedding film on Wednesday, the actor told TMZ all the allegations against him were "bulls**t".

He raged: "I'm not responding to these bulls**t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic."