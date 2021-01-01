Lana Condor turns to Michelle Obama for imposter syndrome help

Actress Lana Condor says Michelle Obama helped her overcome her imposter syndrome fears.

The To All the Boys I've Loved Before star admits she constantly had to pinch herself after landing a leading role in the Netflix film franchise and even on set, she battled feelings of not belonging among her castmates. America's former First Lady offered Lana some valuable advice on dealing with success.

"Michelle Obama talked a lot to me about the idea of imposter syndrome - that feeling that you don’t belong and that you haven’t earned your place in a room," Lana tells E! News. "I'm surrounded by these amazing, amazing people. I keep reminding myself, 'This is a real thing, and I deserve to be here. And I’ve worked hard to be here'."

Lana says that no matter how successful she becomes, she will always feel in awe of other women who have achieved great things.

"But I don’t care how old I’ll get, or whatever I’ve done in my life, I’ll always be floored and honoured and grateful to be able to be in the Library of Congress," she said. "And to be able to present (an award) to someone like (Indian activist) Priti Patkar. I don’t care, I could be one million years old and still be like, 'What? I can’t believe it'."

The star hopes she never loses her ability to be a dorky fan, revealing she once stalked David Beckham around a supermarket.

"I thought I was being so low-key...," she laughs. "Finally he, like, looked at me and I'm, like, behind the magazines... and he was like, 'Would you like a picture?'"