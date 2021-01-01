Chris Evans shuts down Captain America return rumours

Chris Evans has shot down reports suggesting he is in negotiations to play Captain America in a future Marvel Cinematic Universe project.

The star hung up his shield as Steve Rogers and his superhero alter ego after 2019's Avengers: Endgame and has made it clear in subsequent interviews that he was pleased with how his character's storyline concluded.

However, editors at Deadline published a shocking report on Thursday suggesting he was going to reprise the role in some form in the MCU.

Sources told the publication he will return for at least one Marvel property, with the option to do more. It is unlikely to be a new Captain America instalment and his appearance would be similar to Robert Downey Jr.'s smaller role as Tony Stark/Iron Man in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Marvel officials have yet to comment on the news and in a tweet on Thursday, Evans suggested the report wasn't true.

"News to me," he wrote, adding a shrugging emoji.

Shortly after he told his followers: "Some of the gif responses are priceless (crying with laughter emojis) good work, everyone."

Evans made his debut as the iconic comic book character in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger, and went on to play the role in a further 10 films. Avengers: Endgame concluded with the superhero passing his shield onto Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson/The Falcon. Mackie has confirmed he will become Captain America in upcoming Disney+ series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

Evans previously told his Avengers co-star Scarlett Johansson during Variety's Actors on Actors chat that he would "never say never" about reprising the role.

"It’s not a hard no, but it’s not an eager yes either," he said. "I think Cap had such a tricky act to stick the landing, and I think they did a really nice job letting him complete his journey. If you’re going to revisit it, it can’t be a cash grab."