Patrick Dempsey confirms return for Enchanted sequel

Patrick Dempsey has confirmed he's returning for the upcoming Enchanted sequel.

The actor starred as as divorce lawyer Robert Philip in Disney's 2007 musical romantic comedy, opposite Amy Adams as fairytale princess Giselle who found herself navigating life in the real world after being banished to New York City by an evil queen.

Director Adam Shankman confirmed that the sequel, titled Disenchanted, was finally moving forward early last year, with Adams set to reprise her role.

Now, Dempsey has confirmed he's boarded the project, which is set to debut on Disney+, and gave fans an update on when filming would begin.

"I just got this script for the second movie, and then I'm starting to go through and get notes together," he told Good Morning America on Thursday. "There's talk that we'll start shooting that in the spring, which is exciting."

The Grey's Anatomy star also praised his leading lady's performance in the first movie, which was a hit with critics and at the box office.

"Amy Adams is so amazing in that film," Dempsey stated. "It was a fun project to be a part of."

Rumours of a sequel had been swirling for years, and despite Shankman landing the directing gig in 2016, the movie never made it to production, and had been in development until early last year, when the filmmaker confirmed the project was finally getting off the ground in a post on social media.

While plot details for the sequel are under wraps, back in 2018, Shankman teased a possible storyline that focused on Giselle becoming bored with her life.

"(It's) about Giselle 10 years later going, 'What is happily ever after?'" he stated.