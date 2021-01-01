Bella Thorne defends Armie Hammer while mistaking sexual preferences for cannibalism

Actress Bella Thorne has seemingly confused reports about Armie Hammer's alleged cannibalistic sexual fantasies for actual cannibalism after speaking out in defence of The Social Network star.

Hammer hit headlines in the past week after he was accused of sending questionable direct messages to women on social media, describing odd desires of rough sex, rape, and cannibalism, which were leaked online.

On Thursday Thorne took to her Instagram Story timeline to weigh in on the controversy, although she didn't appear to understand the full details of the claims made against Hammer.

Sharing a screenshot of a Variety article, Thorne wrote: "I honestly can't believe this...people are crazy to fake this kinda s**t this poor guy and his kids... like leave him and his family alone. No way he's a freaking CANNIBAL."

"Also there's a million fake screen shots going around," she added, casting doubt on the authenticity of the social media messages apparently shared between Hammer and the women involved.

Meanwhile, Hammer has refused to directly address the scandal, branding it "b*******", but has stepped away from his new Jennifer Lopez film, Shotgun Wedding, citing that he needed to spend time with his children amid the controversy.

"I'm not responding to these b******* claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," he said in a statement obtained by the Hollywood Reporter.