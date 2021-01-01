NEWS Carey Mulligan 'resisted' dancing onscreen in Promising Young Woman Newsdesk Share with :





Carey Mulligan was terrified to dance along to a quirky rendition of Paris Hilton's Stars Are Blind in her new movie Promising Young Woman.



The British actress belts out the 2006 single in the middle of a pharmacy with her onscreen love interest, played by Bo Burnham, in the revenge thriller, and while she had no problem with the singing portion of the scene, she was reluctant to show off her dance moves on camera.



"It was probably one of the scariest days of my career, but it was all led by Bo Burnham," she shared on U.S. talk show Watch What Happens Live. "I initially resisted dancing quite a lot, but he really led the charge."



Carey is unsure if Paris has checked out her song cover, but she would have loved to have connected with the hotel heiress and DJ had they been able to stage a traditional premiere for the film.



"We don't know if she's seen it; I actually don't know if Paris has seen the film," Carey confessed, "and one of the greatest disappointments of this year is not being able to get her to come to a premiere, but I hope she likes it."