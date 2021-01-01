NEWS Vanessa Bryant reflects on 'grief and heartbreak' ahead of one-year anniversary of Kobe and Gianna's deaths Newsdesk Share with :





Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant has shared a message of hope for others suffering with grief, ahead of the one-year anniversary of the tragic deaths of her husband and their teenage daughter, Gianna.



Taking to her Instagram Story on Friday to offer up the lessons she's learned since the pair were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash on 26 January last year, Vanessa detailed how she's coped as the first anniversary of the tragedy approaches.



"Let me be real~ Grief is a messed up cluster of emotions," she began. "One day you're in the moment laughing and the next day you don't feel like being alive."



"I want to say this for people struggling with grief and heartbreaking loss," continued Vanessa. "Find your reason to live. I know it's hard. I look at my daughters and I try to push through that feeling for them.



"Death is guaranteed but living the rest of the day isn't. Find your reason."



Vanessa is also mother to daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, four, and Capri, one, from her marriage to Kobe.



She also issued a plea to the media, as well as those who wish to pay tribute to Kobe and Gigi, and asked them to not use footage of the crash site on the anniversary of their deaths.



"Dear media, please be considerate when airing or posting remembrance footage. We ask that you do not air photos of the wreckage, helicopter in the air or accident scene. We do NOT want to see it. Our year has been traumatic enough," Vanessa wrote. "You have thousands of photos and videos you can show beside footage of 1/26/20.



"We hope videos of remembrance are done in a classy and tasteful manner that is respectful of all our losses. Thank you," she added.