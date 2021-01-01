NEWS Ethan Hawke tapped as Moon Knight villain Newsdesk Share with :





Actor Ethan Hawke is heading to the dark side to portray the villain in the upcoming TV adaptation of Marvel's Moon Knight.



In October, it was reported that Oscar Isaac will be taking on the titular lead and his alter ego, Marc Spector - an elite soldier and mercenary who fights crime after he becomes a vessel for Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hawke expected to play his onscreen nemesis in the new show.



Marvel Studios bosses have declined to comment on the news and it's unknown which villain Hawke will portray. However, in the comics the Disney+ series will be based on, Moon Knight's main rival is Bushman, a fellow mercenary-turned-terrorist.



The Umbrella Academy co-creator Jeremy Slater is in charge of developing the project, which is expected to begin production in Budapest, Hungary in March.



Disney still hasn't officially confirmed Isaac's casting, but cinematographer Gregory Middleton let the cat out of the bag earlier this month.



"Well the secret is out. It’s an honor to be a part of introducing a new character to the MCU #MoonKnight. Who says cinematographers worry about white costumes! ... not if they are complex characters played by an amazing performer like Oscar Isaac. Thank you director Mohamed Diab and the #mcu for inviting me aboard," he wrote on Instagram.