Matt Damon joins Thor: Love and Thunder

Matt Damon has reportedly joined the cast of Thor: Love and Thunder.



The eagerly-awaited film was announced at Comic-Con in 2019, with Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Natalie Portman set to reprise their roles for the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster, with director Taika Waititi at the helm.



Christian Bale is also starring in the movie, with Marvel boss Kevin Feige recently revealing that the Oscar-winning actor will play Gorr the God Butcher, and now it's been reported that Bale's Ford v Ferrari co-star is also joining the flick.



Damon and his family flew into Australia via private jet on Saturday, and will now quarantine for 14 days, with multiple outlets reporting that the 50-year-old is in the country as he's appearing in the fourth Thor instalment, although it's not yet known what role he will be playing.



He issued a statement after landing in Sydney in which he confirmed he would be in the country for a few months and adhering to the strict Covid-19 guidelines.



"I'm so excited that my family and I will be able to call Australia home for the next few months," Damon said. "Australian film crews are world renowned for their professionalism and are a joy to work with so the 14 days of quarantine will be well worth it."



Damon is no stranger to the Thor saga, as he previously had a cameo in 2017's Thor: Ragnarok, as an actor who plays Thor's brother Loki in an Asgardian play.



His immigration lawyer Rebekah O'Sullivan told 7 News that the Oscar winner's arrival in Australia would not create any burden to locals.



"Every aspect of the Damon family's relocation and quarantine has been privately arranged and funded," she said.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to be released in May 2022.