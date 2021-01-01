Armie Hammer apologises to Miss Cayman beauty queen over hotel video confusion

Armie Hammer has publicly apologised to the Miss Cayman beauty queen and pageant officials after using the title to refer to a lingerie-clad lover he met while in the Caribbean.

The Call Me By Your Name star was revealed to have a private Instagram account last week when one video featuring Hammer giving viewers a tour of his hotel suite leaked online.

In the footage, obtained by the Daily Mail, the actor pretends to ignore a woman posing in little-to-nothing on all fours on the bed, but uses the accompanying caption to boast about "f**king Ms. Cayman again" while visiting the islands to spend time with his two kids with his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, who has been isolating there instead of returning to Los Angeles.

However, his nickname for the unidentified lover left officials behind the local beauty pageant "very disturbed", making it clear their 2020 Miss Cayman Islands titleholder, Mariah Tibbets, was not the woman in the video, as they distanced the organisation from any association with Hammer.

Now Hammer has reacted to the statement, admitting the footage does belong to him but was taken without his permission from his profile.

"I would like to clarify that the person in my video, which was stolen from my private Instagram, is not Miss Cayman," he told the Cayman Compass.

"I am genuinely sorry for any confusion my foolish attempt at humour may have caused. My deep sympathies to Miss Cayman, who I don't know, and to the entire organisation, as I had no intentions of implying she was actually Miss Cayman," he went on.

The video drama is the latest scandal Hammer has had to address, after he was accused of sending questionable direct messages to women on social media, describing odd desires of rough sex, rape, and cannibalism, which were leaked online.

Hammer has branded the controversy as "bulls**t", however, he has also withdrawn from his new Jennifer Lopez film, Shotgun Wedding, so he can spend time with his children.