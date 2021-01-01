Stephanie Seymour's son Harry Brant dies aged 24

Socialite Harry Brant, the son of model Stephanie Seymour and her billionaire husband Peter Brant, has died aged 24 after an accidental overdose of prescription drugs.

Brant's family told the New York Times that his tragic death occurred after a long struggle with addiction.

“We will forever be saddened that his life was cut short by this devastating disease,” they said in a statement. “He achieved a lot in his 24 years, but we will never get the chance to see how much more Harry could have done.

“Harry was not just our son. He was also a wonderful brother, loving grandson, favourite uncle and a caring friend. He was a creative, loving and powerful soul that brought light into so many people’s hearts. He was truly a beautiful person inside and out."

As well as being a regular fixture on the red carpet, Harry was a successful model - appearing in campaigns for Balmain and in Italian Vogue magazine. He also released a unisex make-up line with his brother Peter Jr. for MAC.

As well as Peter Jr., Harry is survived by a younger sister, an older half brother from Seymour's previous marriage and four half siblings from his father's previous marriage.