Steven Spielberg granted permanent restraining order

Steven Spielberg has been awarded a restraining order against a woman accused of sending death threats to the filmmaker.



The Jurassic Park director obtained a temporary protective order against Sarah Char last month after claiming he had been harassed for months.



She was even accused of attempting to buy a gun to follow through on her threat of murder, and according to TMZ, had previously been arrested for harassment, criminal threats, and stalking.



Now a judge has granted Spielberg's request to make the restraining order more permanent; forcing Char, 48, to stay at least 100 yards (300 feet) away from the star, his wife Kate Capshaw, and their family for the next three years.



She has also been banned from contacting Spielberg or tagging him on social media, as she allegedly sent him a Twitter message which read, "If I have to personally MURDER people for stealing my IPs (intellectual property)‚ I WILL. Get me?"



The ruling also includes a bizarre note prohibiting Char from impersonating the moviemaker.