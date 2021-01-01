Jason Reitman: 'My father cried after watching Ghostbusters: Afterlife'

Jason Reitman's father, original Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman, cried after watching his movie Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

The film follows a single mum and her two kids who arrive in a small Oklahoma town and begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind.

The upcoming movie is a legacy sequel in more ways than one - it's set in the same universe as the 1984 original and 1989 sequel, features some of the original cast members like Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd, and sees Jason taking over the reins from his father Ivan, who directed the original two.

Afterlife was originally supposed to hit cinemas this summer but was postponed due to the pandemic, but Jason was able to screen the movie for his father and his reaction was "one of the greatest moments" of his life.

"My father hasn't been leaving the house much because of Covid," he told Empire magazine. "But he took a test, put on a mask and drove down to the Sony lot to watch the movie with the studio. And after, he cried, and he said, 'I'm so proud to be your father.' And it was one of the great moments of my life."

Elsewhere in the interview, Jason explained that he wanted to make his Ghostbusters as scary and funny as his father's films.

"The feeling that I've kind of held onto is that while it is very funny, it really scared me. It was really my first experience with a horror film," he shared. "I was at a Directors Guild meeting and I happened to be sitting next to Steven Spielberg - when I told him I was working on Ghostbusters, he out of nowhere said, 'Library Ghost - top ten scares of all time.' And it's true."

Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which stars Mckenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard, is scheduled to be released in June.