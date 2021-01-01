NEWS Josh Duhamel replacing Armie Hammer in Shotgun Wedding Newsdesk Share with :





Josh Duhamel is reportedly set to replace Armie Hammer in Jennifer Lopez's upcoming romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding.



The 34-year-old actor quit the project earlier this month after alleged private messages about his sex life were leaked, and Hammer said in a statement he had told Lionsgate bosses he left the role as he needed to spend time with his children amid the fallout.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, Duhamel is now in talks to head to the Dominican Republic to star as Lopez's onscreen husband-to-be in Shotgun Wedding, which revolves around a couple experiencing doubts about marriage as its whole wedding party is suddenly taken hostage.



Director Jason Moore is helming the project, with New Girl creator Elizabeth Meriwether and Mark Hammer penning the script, and if the Transformers star boards the movie, then production will start in the Dominican Republic in February.



Ryan Reynolds was previously attached to the role of leading man before Hammer was brought onboard last year.

Last week, The Social Network star was forced to issue a statement when private messages allegedly from his Instagram account were leaked that describe fantasies of rape and cannibalism.



"I'm not responding to these bulls**t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic," the Rebecca actor said. "Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I'm grateful to them for that."



Armie has two children with his estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers.