NEWS Tom Holland broke his laptop learning he was to play Spider-Man Newsdesk Share with :





Tom Holland has shared the moment he was cast as Spider-Man, admitting he was so stunned to have been picked for the part that he broke his laptop.



Chatting with fellow British actor Daniel Kaluuya for Variety, Holland revealed that he thought the role in 2016's Russo Brothers-directed Captain America: Civil War wasn't for him after he went through rounds of auditions and hadn't heard back from producers.



"By this point, I kind of had assumed I hadn’t got it, because no one had called me," Holland recalled.



However, the young star had given up hope prematurely, explaining that when he discovered he would play Peter Parker he was so surprised he damaged his computer.



"I got my computer, and my dog was sitting next to me. I type in 'Marvel'. I’ve still got the article saved on my computer. It said: 'We would like to introduce our new Spider-Man, Tom Holland'," Holland recounted.



He went on: "I broke my computer because I flipped it up in the air. It fell off my bed; my dog went nuts. I ran downstairs. I was telling my family, “I got the part! I got the part!”



The 24-year-old has since gone on to reprise the character in multiple Marvel Universe films, including Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: Far From Home.



Now shooting Spider-Man 3, Holland joked that he still suffers from imposter syndrome.



"Every time I walked in, I’m like, 'Oh God, I don’t know my lines. I’m going to ruin my audition.' And then I remind myself that I’ve already got the job," he said.



The currently untitled third Marvel Spider-Man film is set for release on December 17.