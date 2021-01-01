Kevin Hart's wife Eniko Parrish breaks foot

Kevin Hart's model wife Eniko Parrish is nursing a broken foot.

The new mum, who welcomed her second child, daughter Kaori, in September, took to Instagram to take part in the "#howitstartedvshowitsgoing" challenge, in which users post a throwback photo of themselves next to one from present day.

Eniko started with a snap of herself posing in a swimsuit on a lounger, before adding a shot of her left leg in a walking boot, propped up on a couch cushion, suggesting she hurt herself while enjoying the hot weather by the family pool.

"Guess it's safe to say I had WAY too much fun this weekend and ended up fracturing my fifth metatarsal bone!" she captioned the images.

"Time for ya girl to sit down for a min, but i wouldn't be me if i didn't find the humor in it so here we go! #howitstartedvshowitsgoing."

Eniko's followers and famous friends were quick to offer their support, with comedienne Chelsea Handler commenting, "That’s a whoopsie doodle flipsy whipsy".

Her husband also weighed in, with the Jumanji: The Next Level star sharing a series of facepalm and crying with laughter emojis, as Eniko replied, "LOL!"