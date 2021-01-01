Gabrielle Union: 'Dwyane isn't a fan of my sex scenes'

Actress Gabrielle Union admits her husband Dwyane Wade hates watching her sex scenes.

The Bad Boys II star says the retired basketball star avoids tuning in to shows like L.A.'s Finest if he knows Gabrielle will be getting up close and personal with a co-star.

"He'll ask me before each episode: 'Are you naked in this one...?'" she shared on Jalen Rose's Renaissance Man podcast.

"But sometimes I forget, because... we shot this stuff a year ago. I don't remember! And we'll sit there with the whole family, popcorn, and he's like (shocked)..."

Gabrielle tries to take into account how certain projects may affect her family, admitting some of her love scenes have caused embarrassment for her stepchildren at school.

However, 48-year-old the beauty has ultimately decided if she's got it, she'll flaunt it.

"I think as I get older, I do factor that (family) in, because the older boys were like, 'I am getting murdered at school,' like with the sex scenes and all that, so I was like, 'Ooh, maybe I gotta think twice...,'" she said, "but as long as my a** is still sitting (in good shape), I'm gonna keep showing it. Everyone will just adjust, I think."

Gabrielle is stepmother to Dwyane's three kids from prior relationships - Zaire, 18, Zaya, 13, and Xavier, seven, while the couple became parents to daughter Kaavia in 2018.