'Morbius' is among a number of movies to have been delayed by Sony Pictures

The studio has confirmed a number of changes to its release slate amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis with the Marvel Comics movie - which stars Jared Leto - seeing its October release shifted back to January 21, 2022.



Other films impacted include the video game adaptation 'Uncharted', the remake of 'Cinderella' starring Camila Cabello, 'Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway' and the hotly anticipated sequel 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'.



'Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway' - which is based on Beatrix Potter's literary character - has been moved from April 2 to June 11. It is taking the slot previously held by 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife', which will now be released on November 11.



The musical re-imagination of 'Cinderella' is also shifting from February 5 to July 16 and will be released in place of 'Uncharted' – which has been put on hold until February 11, 2022.



Sony's announcement comes shortly after it was revealed that James Bond flick 'No Time To Die' would be delayed by another six months.



The 007 movie, which will be Daniel Craig's final appearance as the legendary spy, had already been pushed back twice due to the global health crisis and will now not hit screens until October 8, 2021.



It had initially slated for release in April 2020 before being pushed back to November 2020 and then again to April 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.



A new poster for the film was shared to the official Twitter page for the movie and is captioned: "NO TIME TO DIE 8 October 2021."