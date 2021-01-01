Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer win Podcast of the Year at iHeartRadio Podcast Awards

Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer's Office Ladies took home the Podcast of the Year gong at the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards on Thursday.

The podcast, which launched in October 2019, beat out nine other nominees - including Dolly Parton's America and Stuff You Should Know - to take home the evening's biggest award.

Office Ladies, which sees Jenna and Angela reflect on their time on NBC's The Office, also won the award for best ad-read podcast.

Other winners at the awards included Conan O'Brien, who was crowned Best Overall Host - Male for his podcast Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, while Why Don't You Date Me's Nicole Byer won the female counterpart gong and accepted her prize virtually from Laverne Cox.

Hillary Clinton, Gwen Stefani, Will Ferrell, Questlove, Adam Devine, and Charlamagne Tha God were among the other award presenters on the evening, with the awards streamed on iHeartRadio’s YouTube and Facebook pages, iHeartMedia radio stations and on the iHeartRadio App.

The full list of winners at the 2021 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards is as follows:

Podcast of the Year: Office Ladies

Icon Award – Innovator Award: QCode

Icon Award – Audible Audio Pioneer Award: Serial Productions

Icon Award – Social Impact Award: Baratunde Thurston

Crime Podcast: Crime Junkie

Pop Culture Podcast: Pop Culture Happy Hour

Music Podcast: Dolly Parton’s America

News Podcast: Pod Save America

Sports Podcast: All The Smoke

Comedy Podcast: The Read

Political Podcast: NPR Politics

Branded Podcast: Humans Growing Stuff

Kids & Family Podcast: Wow In The World

Food Podcast: Home Cooking

Fiction Podcast: Blood Ties

Beauty & Fashion Podcast: Articles of Interest

Overall Host – Female: Nicole Byer

Overall Host – Male: Conan O’Brien

Business & Finance Podcast: Pivot

Green Podcast: How To Save a Planet

Travel Podcast: Travel With Rick Steves

Spirituality & Religion Podcast: Elevation With Steven Furtick

Advice/Inspirational Podcast: Unlocking Us With Brene Brown

TV & Film Podcast: You Must Remember This?

Spanish-Language Podcast: Leyendas Legendarias

Ad-Read Podcast: Office Ladies

Science Podcast: Radiolab

Technology Podcast: Rabbit Hole

Wellness & Fitness Podcast: Therapy For Black Girls

History Podcast: Revisionist History.