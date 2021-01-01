Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer win Podcast of the Year at iHeartRadio Podcast Awards

- NEWS
Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer's Office Ladies took home the Podcast of the Year gong at the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards on Thursday.
The podcast, which launched in October 2019, beat out nine other nominees - including Dolly Parton's America and Stuff You Should Know - to take home the evening's biggest award.
Office Ladies, which sees Jenna and Angela reflect on their time on NBC's The Office, also won the award for best ad-read podcast.
Other winners at the awards included Conan O'Brien, who was crowned Best Overall Host - Male for his podcast Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend, while Why Don't You Date Me's Nicole Byer won the female counterpart gong and accepted her prize virtually from Laverne Cox.
Hillary Clinton, Gwen Stefani, Will Ferrell, Questlove, Adam Devine, and Charlamagne Tha God were among the other award presenters on the evening, with the awards streamed on iHeartRadio’s YouTube and Facebook pages, iHeartMedia radio stations and on the iHeartRadio App.
The full list of winners at the 2021 iHeartRadio Podcast Awards is as follows:
Podcast of the Year: Office Ladies
Icon Award – Innovator Award: QCode
Icon Award – Audible Audio Pioneer Award: Serial Productions
Icon Award – Social Impact Award: Baratunde Thurston
Crime Podcast: Crime Junkie
Pop Culture Podcast: Pop Culture Happy Hour
Music Podcast: Dolly Parton’s America
News Podcast: Pod Save America
Sports Podcast: All The Smoke
Comedy Podcast: The Read
Political Podcast: NPR Politics
Branded Podcast: Humans Growing Stuff
Kids & Family Podcast: Wow In The World
Food Podcast: Home Cooking
Fiction Podcast: Blood Ties
Beauty & Fashion Podcast: Articles of Interest
Overall Host – Female: Nicole Byer
Overall Host – Male: Conan O’Brien
Business & Finance Podcast: Pivot
Green Podcast: How To Save a Planet
Travel Podcast: Travel With Rick Steves
Spirituality & Religion Podcast: Elevation With Steven Furtick
Advice/Inspirational Podcast: Unlocking Us With Brene Brown
TV & Film Podcast: You Must Remember This?
Spanish-Language Podcast: Leyendas Legendarias
Ad-Read Podcast: Office Ladies
Science Podcast: Radiolab
Technology Podcast: Rabbit Hole
Wellness & Fitness Podcast: Therapy For Black Girls
History Podcast: Revisionist History.