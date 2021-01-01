Leslie Odom, Jr. moving mum and dad in to help with new baby

Hamilton star Leslie Odom, Jr. has some extra hands to help with the imminent arrival of his second child - mum and dad.

The actor/singer, who is winning rave reviews for his role as soul legend Sam Cooke in One Night in Miami, is about to become a father-of-two because his wife Nicolette Robinson - who also plays his spouse in the film - is heavily pregnant.

"It's exciting," he tells Live with Kelly and Ryan, "Nicolette is in full nesting mode (before the birth). My goal really in the homestretch is just to stay out of her way. I have to just manage to be the one not to get on her nerves on any given day."

With a three-year-old at home in Los Angeles already - daughter Lucille Ruby - the couple is feeling slightly overwhelmed, so when Leslie's parents offered to move to California to help babysit, he leapt at the offer.

"My parents are moving out here for some extra help, some extra hands," he adds. "So we're getting their quarters, their house together. It's a busy time but it's a good time. We've got a little boy on the way, we're very excited."

And with the Covid-19 pandemic still in full effect, Leslie knows how lucky the pair is to have his family close by to ease the burden.

"It's like a dream come true," he smiles, "We've all gotten so far from our villages, so just to try to create some of that is a dream come true."