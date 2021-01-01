Kourtney Kardashian dating Travis Barker - report

Kourtney Kardashian and Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker are said to be dating, according to multiple reports.

The couple have been together for a few months, according to People, after deciding to take a long-standing friendship to the next level.

The rocker and Kardashian have been neighbours in Calabasas, California for years, but things became flirty between them at the end of 2020.

Insiders claim Kourtney and Travis took off to Palm Springs over the weekend for a little quality time together, where Kourtney's mother Kris Jenner has a home. On Saturday the pair both shared poolside views of the residence's backyard on their Instagram Story.

"They've been dating for about a month or two," a source told People.

"They've been friends for a long time but it's turned romantic. Travis has liked her for a while," they went on.

The budding romance comes almost two years after Barker refuted suggestions that the pair were an item.

"Kourtney's like a dear friend. That's it," he told People in March 2019, adding: "I mean, I love her to death. I love her family to death. But yeah, just friends."

Kourtney and her new beau are both parents - Travis shares a 21-year-old stepdaughter and a teenage son and daughter from his marriage to ex-wife Shanna Moakler, while the Kardashian has three younger children with her ex, Scott Disick.