NEWS Asia Argento accuses xXx director of sexual assault





Asia Argento's upcoming memoir will detail an alleged sexual abuse claim against Fast & The Furious director Rob Cohen.



The actress has accused the filmmaker of drugging and having sex with her, while she shot his film xXx with Vin Diesel.



Asia confirmed the story to Variety on Sunday after opening up to the Milan Daily.



"He abused me, making me drink GHB, he had a bottle of it," she said, referring to the anaesthetic.



"At the time, I really didn’t know what it was. I woke up in the morning naked in his bed... I talk about it in my autobiography," she went on.



Her memoir, Anatomy of a Wild Heart, will hit shelves in Asia's native Italy on 26 January.



During an appearance on Verissimo to promote the book, the actress explained she had not previously come forward with the accusations, because she didn't really understand what had happened.



"I discovered later, speaking with a friend who opened my eyes about that substance (GHB)," she explained, adding she felt compelled to tell all after two women spoke out against Cohen, including his daughter.



Cohen was previously accused of assaulting an unnamed victim while she was unconscious in 2015, and faced allegations from his daughter, Valkyrie Weather, who accused him of molesting her when she was a child.



Cohen has denied the allegations in both cases.