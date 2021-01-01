Lili Reinhart left bemused by interview imposter

Lili Reinhart has addressed the "bizarre" situation after someone pretending to be her conducted interviews with various news outlets.

A chat purporting to be with the actress was published online by Seventeen Magazine, which then shared journalists had been duped by somebody impersonating the actress.

"Today, we briefly published a story with information we were lead to believe was from Lili Reinhart. However, it was brought to our attention that the person who contacted us was, in fact, an impersonator and had no connection to the Riverdale star," magazine execs wrote on their Twitter account. "We want to sincerely apologise to Lili and her fans for this unfortunate situation.

"We reacted swiftly by removing the story from our site and regret the erroneous reporting. We take full responsibility and will be internally reviewing our editorial and fact-checking processes to ensure something like this does not happen again."

The Hustlers star then took to her Instagram Stories to share the statement, and add her own comment.

"For some bizarre reason, someone impersonated me in an interview with @seventeen. Nothing inappropriate was said, but those were not my words and I wanted to address it," she told fans.

Following Lili's post, The Daily Express' TV reporter Lucas Hill-Paul tweeted that he was "embarrassed and quite disturbed" to have also been fooled by the imposter.

"It's clearly been a strange day for Riverdale fans and I can only hope my apology eventually reaches Lili herself," he tweeted. "I'm very sorry someone thought to do this to her, but it's clear they're in a tiny minority of those who just want to watch a fun show."