Leonardo DiCaprio urges America's new leader to jump on environmental issues

Leonardo DiCaprio has wasted no time in making sure the new President of the United States of America is on his side when it comes to environmental issues.



The Hollywood eco-warrior has written an open climate change letter to Joe Biden, urging the 46th leader not to drag his heels on green politics.



"The time for us to confront the #ClimateCrisis is now," the Oscar winner wrote in the missive, which he shared on his Instagram account.



"Today, I join world leaders from business, government, labor and the environmental movement in calling on President @JoeBiden @POTUS to be the climate leader we need and that science demands," he went on.



Warning that "the task ahead is enormous" DiCaprio pushed that: "the need to tackle the devastating global health crisis and economic crises, and the need to unite Americans in doing so, is urgent".



He then argued that recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, and rebuilding the global economy, should be concurrent with actions to stop climate change.



"These are not separate missions; they are one and the same. This is the most decisive decade in human history to confront the climate crisis," the Titanic star pressed.



To give Biden his due, the freshly inaugurated president has already returned the U.S. to the Paris Agreement - an international pact determined to combat the climate crisis.



His predecessor, Donald Trump, withdrew America from the agreement in 2017.