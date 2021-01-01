NEWS Priyanka Chopra Jonas committed to a year in London Newsdesk Share with :





Priyanka Chopra Jonas has pledged to spend a year in London after signing on for a string of British-based projects.



The Baywatch star, who is married to Jonas Brothers singer Nick Jonas, is currently promoting her new film, The White Tiger, from her adopted home in the capital, where she has been hanging out with her mum since the beginning of 2021, and now she has revealed she's staying there.



"I moved here a couple of months ago, but I'm gonna be here for a year," she said in a virtual interview with Ellen DeGeneres.



"I finished one movie here and now I have a TV show for Amazon that I'm doing, called Citadel, that starts now," Priyanka explained, continuing: "I love London. It's a crazy London right now. We're in Tier 5, so everything is shut except filming and essential services, but I'm happy because my mom's here and my dog is here, so I don't feel that alone."



Meanwhile, during quarantine last year, Priyanka learned a lot about her husband, sharing: "He's a lot neater than I am. Because I don't wanna be the messy one in the house I've started keeping my shoes back and making the bed in the morning, and he loves eating on the dining table."



She went on: "you can't eat on the couch, which I kinda love doing, so I've learned that sometimes we've gotta pivot towards each other... He's very formal that way. He's super fancy."