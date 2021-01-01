Dakota Johnson used George Clooney's name to score restaurant reservations

Actress Dakota Johnson used to secure top restaurant reservations by making them in George Clooney's name.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star, the daughter of Hollywood veterans Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson and granddaughter of Alfred Hitchcock's muse Tippi Hedren, had no qualms about her little transgression, until she once came face-to-face with Clooney himself.

"It wasn't even to get the best table, it was just to get a reservation!" she confessed on The Drew Barrymore Show.

"Weirdly..., I had not met him, and (when I did), he was like, 'I've heard about what you've done,' and he was cool about it!"

The 31-year-old also revealed during her appearance that she'd been using the coronavirus shutdown to study psychology.

"During quarantine I got really into doing online psychology courses because I never went to college - 'cause I wasn't gonna get into college - but I did these amazing courses," she said. "I did graduate high school, but I'm pretty sure it was really, truly, by the skin of my teeth! I think they were like, 'Just get her out of here!'"

Dakota admits the online classes have helped her understand more about her own mental health and behaviour, which she has been working through in regular counselling sessions for years.

"I'll probably be in therapy for the rest of my life," she mused. "It's like, you never finish learning about being a human."