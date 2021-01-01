NEWS John Boyega and Robert De Niro team up for new Netflix thriller Newsdesk Share with :





John Boyega and Robert De Niro have signed up to star in a new thriller for Netflix.



The Star Wars actor will play a Formula One racing prodigy in the project, titled The Formula, with filmmaker Gerard McMurray at the helm, according to Deadline.



The First Purge director will also write the film, based on an original idea, with De Niro serving as producer, alongside Jane Rosenthal and Berry Welsh.



The Formula will reportedly tell the story of a racing prodigy who becomes involved with the Mafia and is forced into being a getaway driver to support - and save - his family.



McMurray took to Instagram to reveal details of the upcoming film and seemingly confirmed that De Niro would be portraying Boyega's on-screen mentor.



"Feels AMAZING to see this idea in my head finally come to life that I'm writing, directing, and producing.? My new production company @buppieproductions is teaming up with Tribeca Films & @netflix to bring to you a dope original film coming soon called THE FORMULA starring two of my favorite actors @johnboyega & Robert De Niro," he wrote.



?"It's the story of a young man from #Detroit who becomes an international #racing star in the world of Formula One @f1 under the tutelage of his mentor with old mob ties. Who's gonna be #streaming this on Netflix when it comes out?"



The project will mark a return to Netflix for the Taxi Driver star after he fronted Martin Scorsese's epic crime drama The Irishman, which also starred Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.