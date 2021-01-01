NEWS Misha Green is to write and direct the 'Tomb Raider' sequel Newsdesk Share with :





The 36-year-old filmmaker will make her feature directorial debut on the movie which stars Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft and has replaced Ben Wheatley and Amy Jump as director and screenwriter on the movie respectively.



Misha previously wrote and created the acclaimed TV series 'Lovecraft Country' that starred Jurnee Smollett, Jonathan Majors and Michael Kenneth Williams. She has also worked on 'Sons of Anarchy' and is writing and producing action movie 'The Mother' for Netflix.



Graham King and Elizabeth Cantillon are producing via the GK Films banner and The Cantillon Company respectively.



It was reported last year that the project had been delayed indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Alicia will reprise her role as archaeologist Lara Croft after taking over from Angelina Jolie in the 2018 flick 'Tomb Raider'.



She previously explained how she was left "crippled" by the stunt work required on the film.



The 32-year-old actress said: "At first it hurts. So much so that you can't walk or get out of bed for the first three weeks. I was, like, crippled. I had pain places I didn't know existed."



Alicia's take on Lara was different to the original pin-up version of the archaeologist who was the star of the original 1996 'Tomb Raider' video game and subsequent sequels and who Angelina Jolie's version of the character was based on in the first film, released in 2001, and the 2003 sequel.



Aesthetically, Alicia's Lara wears trousers instead of her trademark micro-shorts and the overt sexiness of the heroine was toned down to focus on her personality traits, just like she has been in her gaming adventures.



'The Glorias' star said: "It's not just the character of Lara Croft, it's the society that's changed.



"I think what we actually express as being extremely attractive or sexy is just different.



"Even young boys or girls on the street wouldn't comment, 'Oh, a pair of shorts is what I find sexy.' It's actually changing, which is a lovely thing.



"People say, 'Oh you don't want to make her sexy?' No, I want to make a young woman who is sexy but I want her to be fierce, cool, witty, funny.



"I want her to be somebody you want to hang out with, as a woman and a man. Society's changing so this is more up to date with what we find sexy."