Cara Delevingne and Eva Longoria to star in anthology movie Women's Stories

Cara Delevingne and Eva Longoria have been tapped to star in an all-female anthology movie called Women's Stories.



Women's Stories will be made up of six segments directed by female filmmakers from around the world, with the segments being shot in Italy, India, and America, ranging in genre from live-action drama to animation, and also featuring Marcia Gay Harden, Italian actress Margherita Buy, Chilean actress Leonor Varela, and Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez, according to Deadline.



Suicide Squad actress Delevingne will star in the segment Elbows Deep alongside Harden and newcomer Jasmine Luv, and the trio will be directed by Twilight and Thirteen filmmaker Catherine Hardwicke.



Desperate Housewives star Longoria will lead Lagonegro, directed by Lucia Puenzo, Buy will front Unspoken, helmed by Maria Sole Tognazzi, and Fernandez and transgender model Anjali Lama will star in Sharing A Ride, to be directed by Leena Yadav.



The project, which was previously known as Together Now, is being produced by non-profit production company We Do It Together, which campaigns for gender equality.



"We are dedicated to telling stories of women, both in front of and behind the camera," Chiara Tilesi, founder and president of We Do It Together, told Deadline of the project. "That's why Women Stories is so important to us - we have brought together female directors, from all over the world, who collaborate and share personal stories from their own point of view... We also want to be inclusive and have as many different perspectives as possible, which is why connecting globally is so important to us."