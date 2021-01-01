Ron Perlman's ex seeking spousal support for mental health expenses

Ron Perlman's estranged wife is demanding the actor cover her mental health expenses because she only required professional help after he pulled the plug on their 38-year marriage.

The Hellboy star filed for divorce from Opal Stone Perlman in November 2019, and she claims the split was so unexpected, she turned to a psychologist to help work through her depression and anxiety issues.

Opal also hired a life coach to provide some guidance as she had become accustomed to relying on Ron as the family's sole breadwinner.

Now Opal, who shares two adult kids with Ron, has filed new court papers asking her ex to cover the extra expenses, which amount to $4,500 (£3,300) a month, as part of her request for spousal support.

In documents obtained by TMZ, she revealed Ron earned more than $1.6 million (£1.16 million) in 2018 and over $1.1 million (£801,000) in 2019. Additionally, although the coronavirus shutdown has dented his finances for 2020, she believes Ron still banked more than enough to help support her lifestyle, too.

As well as her medical expenses, Opal is seeking $100,000 (£72,800) towards her legal fees.

Ron's lawyers have yet to respond to her demands, which emerge three months after the actor asked the judge overseeing the divorce dispute to grant him immediate single status so he can marry his fiancee, Allison Dunbar, and sort out pending financial issues with Opal at a later date.