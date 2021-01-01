Lindsay Lohan offers support to gay fan but refuses to help her come out to parents

Lindsay Lohan has given a young gay fan a boost by supporting her decision to come out to her parents.

The girl, named Alana, took to TikTok on Sunday to reveal she had reached out to the actress for help in revealing her sexuality to her folks in a Cameo video - and the actress responded, insisting her fan should be honest and upfront with mum and dad.

"Hi Alana, it's Lindsay Lohan," the Mean Girls star said in the Cameo video reply.

"I know that you are about to take a very big step in telling your parents who you truly are and what you want them to accept of you and I think you should do it yourself," she counselled.

"I think that coming from you, you’ll feel a lot of power and strength and it’s important that you are who you truly are and that you love yourself and that you can live by that and tell your parents that. I promise you they will understand," Lohan pressed.

She then closed her message by adding: "All the love in the world and strength and support. God bless you. Stay true to yourself. You’re truly beautiful and godspeed."