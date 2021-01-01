Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods named Best Film by National Board of Review

Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods has been named the best film of 2020 by members of the National Board of Review.

The Netflix Vietnam War drama has also landed Lee the Best Director honour, and the film has also won Best Ensemble, while the late Chadwick Boseman, one of the film's stars, has been posthumously honoured with the NBR Icon Award.

Meanwhile, Riz Ahmed continues his bid as an Oscars frontrunner, picking up Best Actor for Sound of Metal, and Carey Mulligan has been named Best Actress for her role in Promising Young Woman.

Ahmed's co-star Paul Raci has also been honoured with the Best Supporting Actor prize.

The full list of NBR winners is as follows:

Best Film: Da 5 Bloods

Best Director: Spike Lee, Da 5 Bloods

Best Actor: Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Best Actress: Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Supporting Actor: Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Best Supporting Actress: Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

Best Adapted Screenplay: Paul Greengrass and Luke Davies, News of the World

Best Original Screenplay: Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Breakthrough Performance: Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Best Directorial Debut: Channing Godfrey Peoples, Miss Juneteenth

Best Animated Feature: Soul

Best Foreign Language Film: La Llorona

Best Documentary: Time

NBR Icon Award: Chadwick Boseman

NBR Freedom of Expression Award: One Night in Miami

NBR Spotlight Award: Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version

Best Ensemble: Da 5 Bloods

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography: Joshua James Richards, Nomadland.