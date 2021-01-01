Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods named Best Film by National Board of Review

- NEWS
Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods has been named the best film of 2020 by members of the National Board of Review.
The Netflix Vietnam War drama has also landed Lee the Best Director honour, and the film has also won Best Ensemble, while the late Chadwick Boseman, one of the film's stars, has been posthumously honoured with the NBR Icon Award.
Meanwhile, Riz Ahmed continues his bid as an Oscars frontrunner, picking up Best Actor for Sound of Metal, and Carey Mulligan has been named Best Actress for her role in Promising Young Woman.
Ahmed's co-star Paul Raci has also been honoured with the Best Supporting Actor prize.
The full list of NBR winners is as follows:
Best Film: Da 5 Bloods
Best Director: Spike Lee, Da 5 Bloods
Best Actor: Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Best Actress: Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Supporting Actor: Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Best Supporting Actress: Youn Yuh-jung, Minari
Best Adapted Screenplay: Paul Greengrass and Luke Davies, News of the World
Best Original Screenplay: Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Breakthrough Performance: Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Best Directorial Debut: Channing Godfrey Peoples, Miss Juneteenth
Best Animated Feature: Soul
Best Foreign Language Film: La Llorona
Best Documentary: Time
NBR Icon Award: Chadwick Boseman
NBR Freedom of Expression Award: One Night in Miami
NBR Spotlight Award: Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version
Best Ensemble: Da 5 Bloods
Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography: Joshua James Richards, Nomadland.